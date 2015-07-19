Ulema welcome Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN - A number of senior Iranian religious figures have expressed support for the conclusion of the nuclear talks.

Government spokesman Mohammad Nahavandian traveled to the religious city of Mashhad in Khorasan Razavi Province on Saturday to meet grand ayatollahs and explore their views on the recent accord. He held separate meetings with Abdul-Karim Mousavi Ardebili, Hossein Vahid Khorasani, Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani, Nasser Makarem Shirazi, and Mousa Shubairi Zanjani.Mousavi Ardebili called the achievement a source of pride for the Islamic Republic, the Iran daily reported Sunday.Khorasani said that through the nuclear talks Iran did a great job by overpowering the world’s powerful countries.Safi Golpaygani said the talks were an opportunity to introduce the Shia discourse to the world.Makarem Shirazi called the pact a great victory, and Shobairi Zanjani appreciated the Iranian nuclear negotiators for their efforts.SP/OS