Iranian strikes force UAE to dismantle plans for its AI mega-campus

TEHRAN — The United Arab Emirates is quietly dismantling its blueprint for a 5-gigawatt artificial intelligence project, abandoning plans for a centralized campus in Abu Dhabi in favor of a dispersed network of hardened facilities.

Iranian missile and drone operations have permanently altered the security calculus for regional autocracies hosting American forces.

Originally envisioned as a 10-square-mile computing hub built in partnership with U.S. tech firms, the project is undergoing a total strategic redesign.

According to a Reuters report on September 11, 2026, Emirati officials are now calculating the financial burden of moving sensitive infrastructure underground into the rugged mountain ranges of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, equipping dispersed sites with blast-resistant concrete and electronic jamming apparatus.

Retaliation shatters the safe haven myth

The sudden overhaul follows retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces targeting infrastructure linked to foreign military presence across the region.

In March, drone strikes damaged two Amazon Web Services data centers in the UAE alongside a major facility in Bahrain, triggering prolonged disruptions across regional cloud networks and banking systems.

The impact demonstrated how quickly commercial digital infrastructure collapses when tied to Western military footprint.

Pressure intensified in April when Iran’s armed forces released targeting footage explicitly identifying Stargate UAE, the project’s $30 billion first phase.

The video confirmed the exact coordinates of the site adjacent to Al Dhafra Air Base, an enclave housing U.S. troops that has been targeted repeatedly since the wider war began in February.

The cost of subservience

The flagship project was built on a geopolitical bargain. Spearheaded by G42, an entity controlled by Emirati national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi agreed to sever technological ties with China in exchange for advanced Nvidia microprocessors and infrastructure deals with American corporations such as OpenAI, Oracle, and Cisco.

By embedding critical digital infrastructure next to active launchpads for U.S. military operations, Abu Dhabi tied its economic future directly to Washington’s regional warfare.

When the U.S. and Israel launched their campaign of aggression against Iran, the UAE’s decision to host and abet hostile forces, provide basing and logistics for operations against Iran, and make itself complicit in Washington’s anti-Iran bloc transformed its high-tech megaprojects into vulnerable targets.

Scattered infrastructure and mounting financial costs

Emirati planners are now scrambling to break the 5-gigawatt masterplan into fragmented sites across multiple emirates.

Workloads handling military and government data will be buried inside disused mines and subterranean mountain vaults.

Planners are also integrating localized missile interceptors, blast walls, and redundant power networks to survive potential strikes.

These physical modifications carry immense financial and logistical burdens. Splitting a unified mega-campus into isolated, blast-proof facilities multiplies energy consumption, physical security perimeters, and specialized cooling requirements at every single site.

While G42 and its Western partners claim the build proceeds as planned, the physical reality tells a different story.

Abu Dhabi traded its national sovereignty for American hardware and military promises, only to discover that no Western air defense shield can protect infrastructure erected in the shadow of U.S. military bases.