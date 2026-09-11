Hilaj Theater to show legal drama filmed theater “Inter Alia”

TEHRAN – The filmed theater “Inter Alia” directed by Justin Martin will be shown at the Hilaj Theater in Tehran on Sunday.

“Inter Alia” is a legal drama play written by Australian playwright Suzie Miller. It had its world premiere at the National Theatre in London in 2025, starring Rosamund Pike as Crown Court Judge Jessica Parks.

The play centers on Jessica Parks, an eminent and pioneering London Crown Court Judge. Her career exists inter alia (among other things). She is a compassionate and sharp legal mind, often challenging the system from within, particularly in cases of sexual violence. However, her life is a constant juggling act between her high-powered career and her roles as a wife and mother. She handles the majority of the domestic and emotional labor, from planning dinner parties to having crucial conversations with her teenage son, Harry, while her husband, Michael, a less professionally successful barrister, often remains a passive figure in her domestic world.

The central conflict of the play arises when an event from her personal life collides with her professional principles. Her son, Harry, is accused of rape by a classmate after a party. Jessica, a proud feminist who has presided over countless sexual assault cases, suddenly finds her professional and moral convictions put to the ultimate test. The play delves into the ethical and emotional turmoil she faces as she must reconcile her unwavering commitment to justice with her instinct to protect her son.

Miller's work explores the ambiguities of consent, the challenges of raising boys in the digital age, and the difficult moral territory a parent must navigate when their child is accused of a crime.

The production uses elements like live music, shifting sets, and flashbacks to blur the lines between the courtroom and Jessica's home life, showcasing the psychological and emotional pressure she endures.

Susan "Suzie" Miller, 62, is an Australian playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and lawyer. She has written over 40 plays. Her best-known play is “Prima Facie,” which was staged in a West End theater in London starring Jodie Comer in 2022, directed by fellow Australian Justin Martin. The production won two Olivier Awards, three years after a highly successful run in Sydney in 2019. It was also broadcast live to cinemas around the UK through NT Live, and later around the world.

The National Theater, officially the Royal National Theater since 1988 and sometimes referred to as the National Theater of Great Britain, is a performing arts venue and associated theater company located in London, England, adjacent to the Southbank Center. The theater was founded by Laurence Olivier in 1963, and many well-known actors have since performed with it.

In June 2009, the theater began National Theater (NT) Live, a program of simulcasts of live productions to cinemas, first in the United Kingdom and then internationally. NT Live productions have since been broadcast to over 2,500 venues in 60 countries around the world.

In November 2020, National Theater at Home, a video-on-demand streaming service specifically created for National Theater Live recordings, was introduced. Videos of plays are added every month and can be rented for temporary viewing, or unlimited recordings can be watched through a monthly or yearly subscription program.

“Inter Alia” will be shown at 7:30 pm on Sunday at the Hilaj Theater, located at No. 22, Samandarian (Mohajer) Alley, Iranshahr St., Karimkhan Ave.

SS/SAB