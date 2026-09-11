TEHRAN- The developments of recent decades in West Asia and beyond bear stark witness to a bitter truth: the military interventions and sustained strategic manoeuvres of dominant powers, notably the terrorist regime of the United States, have unfailingly come at the cost of thousands of defenseless lives.

Among these, the ominous and inhumane phenomenon of aerial and missile strikes on celebratory wedding gatherings stands out as one of the most glaring violations of human rights and acts of war crimes, having remained on the agenda of the US terrorist military and its allies for over twenty-five years. These attacks form part of a systematic, deliberately destructive procedure rooted in the generation of terror and intimidation within local communities.

From Afghanistan and Iraq to Yemen and Pakistan, wherever US terrorist forces have established a presence or intervened, the joy of local communities has been turned to mourning and the blood of innocent civilians spilled. A profound examination of the dimensions of these catastrophes reveals that this child-killing US regime, while deploying advanced reconnaissance and drone technologies to rationalize its repeated errors, has deliberately targeted the human and cultural infrastructure of societies. By instilling widespread terror, it seeks to crush the resolve to resist, display a theatricalized ruthlessness and transgression against the rights of nations—utterly unconcerned with international rules and laws—and thereby deepen its hubristic imperial posture.

On 1 September 2026, US military forces, during airstrikes across southern Iran, targeted a wedding ceremony in the village of Kuhestak in Sirik County, Hormozgan Province. The attack left at least 5 killed and nearly 70 injured, with victims including civilians as young as a four-year-old child (IRNA, 2026; Tasnim, 2026a). Weapons analyses, including reports from The New York Times (2026) and Reuters (2026), demonstrated that the strike was carried out using heavy American munitions, specifically Joint Standoff Weapons (JSOW) or the SLAM-ER cruise missile. This event represents the latest iteration in a protracted pattern of strikes by US terrorist and Washington-backed forces against wedding celebrations in various countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen. The Islamic Republic of Iran has denounced the action as a war crime and demanded accountability from the terrorist regime of the United States in international fora (Tasnism, 2026).

A specific focus on the agonizing and unforgettable catastrophe of the US terrorist army's strike on the wedding ceremony in the village of Kuhestak, located in Sirik County in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, lays bare new and shocking dimensions of the regime's strategy of mass slaughter. An interrogation of this harrowing event demonstrates how the war machine of that hubristic regime, entirely devoid of adherence to moral and humanitarian principles, targeted residential and civilian areas with its spiteful fire. This essay endeavours to examine the various dimensions of this crime, the legal responses, and the lethal fallout of a quarter-century of military aggression by US terrorist forces, tearing back the veneer to expose the anti-human essence of these actions.

1. The attack on the Kuhestak wedding celebration

The attack on the wedding celebration in Kuhestak stands as one of the bitterest episodes of the US terrorist military aggression against innocent people of Iran in the year 2026. This terrorist crime provoked widespread domestic and international outrage not only due to the heavy civilian toll, but also because of the nature of the target—a wedding celebration—and the direct impact of American munitions. This article examines the dimensions of this strike alongside the precedent of similar actions by US forces in other nations.

1.1. Details of the terror

On the evening of 1 September 2026, US terrorist forces launched extensive airstrikes against areas in southern Iran. During these raids, a residential building in the village of Kuhestak, Sirik County, Hormozgan Province, which was serving as the venue for a wedding ceremony, was struck. According to closed-circuit television footage, the building was hit by missiles on at least three occasions.

Examining weapon remnants at the site of the terror, explosion patterns, and verified video footage, weapons experts concluded that this was a direct strike utilizing American munitions. The BBC Persian verification desk, having examined the geographical coordinates, identified no military installations in the immediate vicinity of the wedding venue, reporting the distance between the building and a telecommunications mast to be a mere 112 metres (Coughlan et al., 2026).

The attack claimed the lives of at least 5 civilians and wounded nearly 70 others, among them a four-year-old toddler named Amir-Mohammad Karimi. The victims of this state-sponsored terror include four-year-old Amir-Mohammad Karimi; 16-year-old Mohammad Mallahi; 43-year-old Kulsum Mallahi Nezhdnia; 50-year-old Zarkhatun Taheri; and a 22-year-old woman who succumbed to her injuries after being transferred to hospital. The Hormozgan Emergency Services announced that 19 of the wounded guests were children under the age of ten (Tasnim, 2026b).

1.2. Media and legal reactions

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the attack on the Kuhestak wedding, describing it as a war crime and a blatant violation of international law (IRIB News, 2026). In a letter addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN detailed the US terrorist regime's strikes on southern Iran, emphasized the civilian nature of the target and the presence of women and children at the ceremony, and urged international bodies to address the dimensions of the attack (Tasnim News Agency, 2026a).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran likewise categorized the act as a war crime and part of an ongoing chain of unlawful measures by the US terrorist regime against Iran, underscoring the legal liability of the perpetrators. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called for the leaders of the US terrorist regime to be held to account before global public opinion (Mehr News Agency, 2026).

Conversely, American officials, including US Vice President JD Vance, announced that they were—in their words—"reviewing" the terrorist crime, while asserting that US forces never target civilians. Nevertheless, the precedent of similar attacks in the past demonstrates that such "reviews" rarely culminate in accountability or transparency, serving merely as a tactical manoeuvre to deflect media pressure.

2. The precedent of attacks by the US terrorist regime and its allies on wedding celebrations

Undoubtedly, if one traces the trajectory of the United States over the past three hundred years—dating back to the initiation of campaigns against Indigenous Americans—the legacy of child-killing and targeting public celebrations and weddings spans at least three centuries. Nonetheless, what stands out when examining roughly the past quarter-century is a succession of incidents in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen in which wedding ceremonies or wedding-related processions were targeted or subjected to airstrikes during operations conducted by forces under the command or support of the US terrorist regime. In Afghanistan, the July 2002 airstrike on a wedding ceremony in the village of Kakrak in Uruzgan province remains one of the most prominent examples. Amnesty International reported that the airstrike by the US terrorist military killed dozens of civilians and wounded over a hundred more. Officials of the US terrorist regime initially offered a different narrative regarding the cause of the attack, framing it as a response to gunfire, whereas the testimony of local witnesses laid bare the falsity of this claim (Amnesty International, 2003).

This pattern repeated itself in subsequent years. In July 2008, an airstrike in the Deh Bala district of Nangarhar targeted a wedding procession, killing 47 members of the wedding party, according to investigations conducted within Afghanistan. The bride was among the casualties. Human Rights Watch documented this terrorist attack, pointing to a serious discrepancy between the terrorist forces' initial narrative and local findings concerning the civilian nature of the victims (Human Rights Watch, 2008). Several months later, in November 2008, an airstrike in Wech Baghtu, Kandahar, resulted in the deaths of 37 civilians and left 35 others wounded. Villagers reported that a significant proportion of the victims were women and children attending the wedding ceremony (The Guardian, 2008a and b).

In June 2012, in Logar province, a terrorist airstrike on a residential compound where a celebration was underway killed 18 civilians. Published reports documented a large number of women and children among the casualties, and even General John Allen, commander of US terrorist forces in Afghanistan, acknowledged the strike (The Washington Post, 2012).

In Iraq, too, in October 2004, a US terrorist military airstrike on a house serving as a wedding venue in Fallujah left 13 dead and 17 wounded. The groom was among the fatalities, and the bride was among the injured. Military officials of the US terrorist regime claimed at the time that the target was armed individuals, but local physicians and witnesses testified that only members of a single family and wedding guests were present at the scene (CBS News, 2004).

In Yemen, there is more documented evidence regarding the deployment of American-made weaponry in attacks backed by the US terrorist regime. In December 2013, a US terrorist military drone fired four Hellfire missiles at a convoy in which a wedding celebration was taking place. Following an investigation of the evidence, Human Rights Watch announced that at least 12 people were killed and at least 15 wounded (Human Rights Watch, 2014).

Furthermore, in September 2015, a Saudi-led airstrike on a wedding ceremony near Mocha in Yemen’s Taiz province reportedly killed over 130 civilians. The official report of the US terrorist regime's Department of State likewise recorded the occurrence of this attack and the heavy civilian death toll. Consequently, even in instances where the bomb was not dropped directly by an aircraft of the US terrorist military, the issue of the US terrorist regime’s role as arms supplier, logistical backer, and political supporter of the aggressor remains entirely pertinent (Reuters, 2015).

As another example, the 22 April 2018 attack in Bani Qis, Yemen, is worth noting. In that act of terror, a US terrorist regime airstrike on a wedding celebration killed at least 22 people—including eight children—and wounded 54, among them 26 children. Examining munition remnants, Human Rights Watch identified the presence of a satellite-guidance kit manufactured by the child-killing US regime (Human Rights Watch, 2018).

In September 2019, in Afghanistan, operations by government forces backed by US terrorist air support in Helmand province resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, with human rights reports indicating that a number of the victims were returning from a wedding celebration. This case similarly falls into the same category regarding the hazardous pattern of aerial operations in the vicinity of family gatherings (Reuters, 2019).

The positioning of the Kuhestak attack within such a historical sequence renders an independent and technical investigation doubly imperative. In this terrorist action, published reports point to the direct impact of American-made munitions and the heavy presence of women and children in the wedding venue. A Reuters report demonstrates the direct strike of American munitions (Reuters, 2026), while an Associated Press report underscores evidence concerning American-made guided munitions and the presence of approximately 150 women and children at the site (Associated Press, 2026).

The imperative of legal and judicial prosecution of US war crimes in the slaughter of children and the transformation of weddings into mourning

The Americans fail to grasp the shift in public opinion conditions compared to the First and Second World Wars, imagining that through war crimes against children, the transformation of wedding ceremonies into mourning, and falsehoods, they can both obscure reality and achieve their objective of generating public terror. The attack on the Kuhestak wedding in Iran forms part of a repetitive pattern in the military operations of the terrorist United States and its misguided allies in the region.

The Kuhestak issue must not be reduced merely to a journalistic dispute over the casualty count or the type of bomb used. The most vital action at this juncture is to elevate the terrorist crime from a contested media narrative into a documented and referenceable international dossier wherein time, location, munition remnants, destruction patterns, local imagery, satellite imagery, witness testimonies, hospital records, and the probable flight path of the attack are assembled into a coherent chain of evidence.

The second step is the formation of an independent, multidisciplinary fact-finding committee comprising experts in humanitarian law, munitions, forensic medicine, satellite image analysis, and digital verification. This committee must be capable of establishing a clear boundary between the existence of a military objective in the area and the legality of attacking a building packed with civilians. Furthermore, it is necessary to demand and record all documentation pertaining to target acquisition, operational timing, civilian damage assessments, and pre-attack warnings, where accessible.

The judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran bears a serious mission in such war crimes regarding legal documentation, the establishment of national tribunals, and referral to international criminal law bodies, and must not permit delays in such matters. At the diplomatic level, the Islamic Republic can likewise transform the Kuhestak case from an ad hoc protest into an ongoing dossier regarding the immunity of civilians, children’s rights, and state responsibility for airstrikes, placing it at the disposal of the United Nations Secretariat, the Security Council, specialized humanitarian bodies, and relevant international organizations. Legal petitions must also be framed such that they do not rely solely on political condemnation, but instead articulate explicit demands for investigation, evidence preservation, the identification of decision-making officials, victim reparations, and the prevention of recurring attacks.

Against the prospective effort to reduce this terrorist act to an operational error, the effective strategy is to counter such narrative-building with verifiable evidence. Even should the intent to induce terror fail to be proven as a criminal intent, the social impact of an attack on a family gathering—particularly when children are among the casualties—can hold foundational significance in evaluating the human and psychological fallout of the operation. Consequently, documenting family testimonies, registering the social and psychological trauma of this terror, and preserving the memory of the victims constitute part of our national and historical responsibility in the face of this war crime.

At a time when similar historical atrocities demonstrate that this methodology of crime has become a standard procedure within the military program of the child-killing US regime, and the global community remains incapable of containing this savagery, punishing the criminal and compelling remorse shall rank among the foremost military objectives of a powerful Iran so that, by the grace and power of the Almighty, this ominous satanic tradition and this baleful entity are swept from existence. Legally speaking, the ultimate objective must be to impose legal, political, and reputational costs for such actions, transforming Kuhestak into a documented paradigm of the necessity of genuine civilian protection—ensuring that no media narrative-building or renaming of this crime can undermine the resolute imperative to punish the perpetrator.

Another crucial lesson imparted by such war crimes is the deepening of our comprehension of the ethos and conduct of a malevolent and criminal America which, in the words of our martyred Imam, has made arrogance and bullying its intrinsic nature. The United States pursues colonial methods akin to first-generation colonialism—namely, territorial expansion, the subjugation of economic resources, and the strategic positioning of other nations. ostrich-like policies and the downplaying of America's malice produce profound shocks for a nation's destiny whose toll is irreversible. At this historical juncture, for the Islamic Republic of Iran, there exists no path other than compelling America's remorse through defensive and military might; concurrently, pervasive media offensive and outreach, alongside robust popular and official legal tracking by Iran, remain an imperative necessity.

Dr Saied Reza Ameli is a professor of Communications and World Studies, University of Tehran, and a member of the Academy of Sciences of the Islamic Republic of Iran