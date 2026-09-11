South Korea National Day, Armed Forces Day: a night of cultural diplomacy in Tehran

TEHRAN- The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tehran, under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency Ambassador Kim Junpyo, hosted a magnificent reception commemorating South Korea's National Day and Armed Forces Day on the evening of Thursday, September 10, at the Ambassador's residence.

The event, attended by a large number of guests including Iranian government officials and diplomats from various embassies, was another testament to the Korean Embassy's active and influential role in fostering bilateral relations between Tehran and Seoul.

A warm welcome

Guests were warmly received upon arrival by Ambassador Kim Junpyo and his gracious wife, Mrs. Shin Eunah, as well as Ms. Eunkyung Park, Deputy Head of Mission, and Jung Heejin, Military Attaché. What immediately captured everyone's attention was a large painting depicting the famous Korean artwork of the sun, moon, and five peaks, displayed prominently with the inscription "Love From Korea" — a touching gesture that set the tone for an evening celebrating cultural harmony.

A friend in difficult times: Celebrating 64 years of Korea-Iran partnership

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea welcomed guests to celebrate Korea's National Day, expressing heartfelt sympathy for those affected by the recent conflict and sincere hope for peace. Highlighting 64 years of diplomatic relations, he recalled the 1970s and 80s when over 20,000 Korean workers helped build Iran's infrastructure, while Iran offered valuable opportunities during Korea's economic development, building mutual prosperity.

During his two and a half years in Iran, the Ambassador noticed the recurring number "20": 20 high-level exchanges, $20 million in contributions for vocational training and humanitarian aid, 20 cultural events, and annual government scholarships for 20 Iranian undergraduates and 20 graduate students. He stressed that behind every number are people, making investments in people the most important.

Emphasizing that partnership matters most in difficult times, he quoted Persian poet Saadi: "A friend is one who takes the hand of a friend in distress." This is why the Korean Embassy stayed and did not withdraw. He thanked the Korean community, his embassy team for their professionalism, and the Iranian government for extending a helping hand during evacuations. He noted symbolic street names—Tehran Street in Seoul and Seoul Street in Tehran—reminding us of the road kept open between the nations.

The celebration's theme is "Love." The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting an exhibition inspired by the Kushnameh, an ancient Persian epic about a Persian prince and a Shilla princess. The Mithra Orchestra will blend cultures through Korea's Arirang and Iranian love songs. The Ambassador concluded by thanking the artists and musicians, wishing for enduring love and friendship between Iran and Korea, and inviting everyone to enjoy the food and music.

Political will of Iran is preserving and continuing friendship with South Korea

Following his remarks, Hamid Ghanbari, Deputy for Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took the podium and highlighted the strong historical ties between the two nations. He stated: "The political will of Iran is committed to preserving and continuing the friendship between the two countries, with a perfect understanding of the capabilities of both nations in various political, cultural, economic, scientific, and technological fields."

A memorable cultural performance

The evening featured diverse and engaging programs, including live performances of Korean musical pieces. However, the most captivating moment came with the screening of the Ambassador's special performance video.

In this video, Ambassador Kim Junpyo sang his third Iranian song in Persian during his mission in Iran: the beloved classic "Soltane Ghalbha" (King of Hearts). His remarkable performance, following his previous renditions of "Porsun Porsun" and "Jan Maryam," deeply moved the audience and drew enthusiastic applause.

Culinary delights

Following the program, a dinner featuring both Korean and Iranian cuisine was served. Korean dishes, renowned worldwide for their unique flavors, vibrant colors, and delightful aromas, once again delighted the guests' palates and were thoroughly enjoyed by all attendees.

A Legacy of active diplomacy

This celebration was yet another example of the Korean Embassy's remarkable cultural diplomacy efforts under Ambassador Kim Junpyo's leadership. In recent months alone, the Embassy has hosted numerous significant events including:

· A gathering honoring journalists on the eve of Iran's National Journalist Day

· A cultural event commemorating International Museum Day, featuring the "Korean Culture Box" mobile mini-museum

· The Korea-Iran Calligraphy Exhibition celebrating 63 years of diplomatic relations

Ambassador Kim Junpyo's personal commitment to cultural exchange — demonstrated through his Persian song performances and participation in Iranian cultural traditions — has significantly contributed to building bridges of friendship between the Iranian and Korean peoples.

Undoubtedly, the continuation of these efforts will draw a bright horizon for the further expansion of relations between Tehran and Seoul.

The Embassy Team