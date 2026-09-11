10 freed Iranian fishermen return home from UAE

TEHRAN — Ten Iranian fishermen detained by authorities in the United Arab Emirates were released and headed home on Friday, the Iranian Consulate General in Dubai announced.

The diplomatic mission confirmed that the crew members departed Emirati territory and traveled across the Persian Gulf toward the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Their release is part of an ongoing repatriation effort that began on July 14, when 55 other Iranian fishermen were sent back home. Most of the crew members, who hail from the coastal provinces of Hormozgan and Sistan-Baluchestan, were intercepted by the UAE Coast Guard between March and April.

The men spent over two months in custody across the Sweihan detention center and facilities in Ras al-Khaimah and Sharjah before consular negotiations secured their freedom.

The detentions occurred after widespread GPS and vessel-tracking disruptions caused the fishing boats to lose their navigation signals and unintentionally drift into Emirati waters. Regional sources noted that electronic interference linked to US and Israeli military activities contributed heavily to the navigational failures.

Iran and the UAE regularly coordinate through established consular channels to manage inadvertent maritime border crossings and safely return detained fishermen to their home countries.

