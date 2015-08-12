TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has insisted on his previous proposal that Iran is ready to cooperate with all regional countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

“For campaign against terrorism we extend hand of cooperation to all neighboring countries,” Zarif said in a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Beirut on Wednesday.The minister called the Zionist regime of Israel, extremism and sectarianism as the common enemy of the countries in the region.On the opposition of the Israeli regime to nuclear deal between Iran and the West, Zarif said the enemies of Iran, particularly the regime of Israel are not happy with the conclusion of nuclear agreement between Iran and the West.“Today with the resolution of the nuclear issue Netanyahu has been denied the main pretext for the continuation of the crimes by the Zionist regime, and therefore we see that Netnayahu is sad these days because the world has succeeded to resolve an issue through dialogue.”Zarif also expressed dismay over foreign intervention in Lebanon’s domestic affairs, saying the Islamic Republic will continue to support dialogue among various political factions in the country.The top diplomat emphasized that the Islamic Republic will always stand by the Lebanese nation.Iran throws its weight behind the Lebanese nation’s resolve to decide its own fate free from foreign meddling, Zarif said, adding that Lebanon is a symbol of dialogue and constructive interaction among various sects.For his part, the Lebanese foreign minister hailed nuclear deal between Iran and the West, saying the successful outcome of nuclear talks was a “victory of diplomatic language and dialogue over the logic of isolation.”Bassil welcomed Zarif’s proposal for dialogue among regional countries to counter extremism and terrorism, saying Lebanon and Iran “are in the same trench in their battle against the danger of terrorism.”Zarif said Iran has incorporated logic of dialogue and constructive cooperation in its relations with other countries in the Middle East.The foreign minister said he submitted his proposal for talks between Iran and six Arab states of the Persian Gulf during his recent trip to Qatar, Press TV reported.The Iranian foreign minister was in Beirut at the head of a delegation on the first leg of a regional tour. He arrived in Damascus on Wednesday and held talks with Syrian President Beshar Assad. The tour will also take him to India and Pakistan.Earlier in the day, Zarif also held a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and discussed the latest efforts made by Lebanon’s political parties to reach consensus on the election of the country’s president.During the meeting, Berri said that despite lengthy negotiations and political lobbying, the political parties have yet to reach an agreement on who should fill the presidential post.The top Lebanese lawmaker also expressed hope that the nuclear agreement between Iran and major powers would facilitate the settlement of political disputes in the Middle East, saying the agreement could open the doors for new “methods and approaches” in dealing with political issues.Hezbollah chief says nuclear deal will benefit the regionDuring his two-day trip to Beirut, Zarif sat down for talks with other notable figures, including Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam and Defense Minister Samir Moqbel. He also met with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.During the meeting, Zarif and Nasrallah discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, and held talks about efforts to find solutions to the current crises in several regional countries.The two sides also exchanged views on the nuclear agreement reached between Iran and six world powers.Zarif added that the resistance movement has restored dignity to Lebanon and the region, and has led to respectful coexistence among all Lebanese tribes and groups.He expressed hope that more consultations and talks would help work out logical solutions to the ongoing problems in the region, particularly in Lebanon.The chief diplomat also pointed to the nuclear deal, saying, “The nuclear agreement will have positive effects on regional developments.”He emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy would help settle the current regional problems emanating from the Israeli regime’s divisive policies and the extremist approaches adopted by terrorist groups.Nasrallah, for his part, commended the nuclear agreement between Iran and the six global powers and said it will have positive and valuable results for all regional countries including Lebanon.He said the resistance front and Hezbollah are making efforts to counter threats to regional nations.MD/P