TEHRAN – Several Iranian radio and television programs have been nominated for the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) awards.

Radio programs “Kookhat” from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and “23 People” from Soroush Multimedia Corporation (SMC) are among the nominees for the Documentary Section.“Local Radio” and “Ab-o-Tab” both from IRIB have been shortlisted for the Interactive Program Section and the On Air Personality Section respectively.TV programs “Three Fish” and “Alamto, a Reptile Wonderland”, all produced by IRIB, were nominated in the Drama Section and the Documentary Section.“Saving Leopard”, a TV program from SMC, also received a nomination in the News Reporting Section.Winners will be announced during a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia late September.Iran will also compete in the 4th ABU TV Song Festival, which will be held in Istanbul on October 28 when the Turkish city is scheduled to host the 52nd ABU General Assembly.The ABU, which is a non-profit and non-government association, was established in 1964 to assist in the development of broadcasting in the region.The union promotes the collective interests of television and radio broadcasters, and encourages regional and international cooperation between broadcasters.AFM/YAWEN