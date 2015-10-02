Straw condoles Rouhani on Hajj tragedy

TEHRAN - Former British foreign secretary Jack Straw in a message offered condolences to President Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian nation and those families who lost their loved ones in the Hajj pilgrimage on September 24.

In the message, addressed to Iran's Charge d'Affaires in the UK Mohammad-Hassan Habibollahzadeh, Straw said he was very sorry over the loss of the Iranians in the Mina catastrophe.Straw, who is currently the head of Iran-UK parliamentary friendship group, said the Hajj stampede was a heinous event for all Iranians, including women and children.Straw added he should personally offer condolences on the loss of officials from the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.SP/P