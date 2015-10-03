Rouhani to Riyadh: Iran will use ‘language of power’ if necessary

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran has used the “language of brotherhood, politeness and policy” regarding the Mina tragedy but it will use the “language of power” if necessary.

Rouhani made the remarks during a ceremony held at Mehrabad Airport to pay tribute to a number of Iranian pilgrims who were killed in a stampede in Mecca on September 24. The bodies, which numbered 104, were brought to Iran late on Friday.The president said a fact-finding committee should be formed to clarify the reason for the incident and make it clear for Islamic countries that why this disaster occurred.If it is proven that Saudi Arabia is responsible for the incident, Iran will not forgive it, he said.“It must become clear whether some are at fault or not. And if it is proven that some security officials are at fault we will never compromise on the blood of our dears,” the president asserted.Rouhani went on to say that the Saudi Arabian government should assure Islamic countries of preventing the reoccurrence of such disasters in the future.He described the Mina incident as a “big test” for the Saudi Arabian government, the international organizations and Islamic countries.He also thanked Iranian Health Minister Hassan Qazizdeh Hashemi for the efforts he made to return the bodies of the victims to the country.Rouhani also thanked officials, especially the Supreme Leader, for his strongly-worded statement about the tragedy.Talking in a military academy in Noshahr on Wednesday the Leader said Iran will give “tough and harsh” response if Saudi Arabia shows the slightest disrespect to Iranian pilgrims or prevent the repatriation of the dead pilgrims to the country. “Should we decide to show any reaction, our reaction will be tough and harsh,” the Leader noted.On September 24, a fatal stampede occurred in Mina during Hajj rituals when two large crowds of pilgrims collided. More than 4000 pilgrims were killed in the incident. So far, 465 Iranian pilgrims have been confirmed dead in the stampede.Qazizdeh Hashemi who arrived in the country on Saturday told reporters at Imam Khomeini Airport that the bodies of all Iranian pilgrims will be transferred to the country by the end of the current week.The bodies another 150 pilgrims will be transported to the country on Saturday night, he said.The health minister said unfortunately the identity of some bodies is not clear and it is necessary to carry out DNA tests inside the country to identity them.Hajj tragedy inflamed the feelings of MuslimsOn Saturday Expediency Council chief Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said the Hajj tragedy “inflamed the feelings of all Muslims and worse than that there are ambiguities which must be cleared up.”NA/PA