Iran calls on U.S. to stop supporting terrorists in Syria

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the U.S. should abandon its policy of supporting terrorists or seeking military approach to settle the crisis in Syria so that the conflict can be resolved politically.

“Serious problems and actual crisis in Syria have resulted from the U.S. and its allies’ military intervention and double standards and instrumental use of the terrorist groups,” its spokesperson Marzieh Afkham said.Afkham also said Iran is determined in its decision to fight terrorism.She added that Iran will not stop backing its allies in the Middle East region.Afkham also criticized the U.S. and its allies for aiding terrorist groups financially.------Iran says Saudi Arabia has created ‘disaster’ in Yemen----The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also on Wednesday slammed the Saudi-led airstrike on a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in northern Yemen.Saudi Arabia has created “disaster” in Yemen and makes efforts to block ways to help the Yemenis, she said.She also criticized the UN Security Council and the international community for keeping silence over war crimes being committed in Yemen.Saudi-led coalition carried out several airstrikes on a hospital in northern Yemen run by Doctors Without Borders on Monday night.According to the Wall Street Journal the strike left 200,000 people without access to medical care.NA/PA