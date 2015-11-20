Works by master miniaturist Abbas Jamalpur on display at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – The Saba Art and Cultural Institute of the Iranian Academy of Arts is currently displaying works by master miniaturist Abbas Jamalpur at an exhibition, which opened Wednesday evening.

Jamalpur’s new book “Mehr”, which contains articles, research on different types of art and copies of his works, was also introduced on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the event.Director of the Iranian Academy of Arts (IAA) Ali Mo’allem Damghani, master miniaturist Mohammad-Baqer Aqamiri, art scholar Mohammad-Ali Rajabi Davani, lawyer Mohsen Farshad Yekta and several other cultural figures spoke at the ceremony.Farshad-Yekta, who is a friend of the master, called him a modest intellectual.He said that the portrait of a woman has reached a state of exaltation in Jamalpur’s works, adding, “The eyes are the mirror of spirit, which is the symbol of all women in the world. Master Jamalpur has skillfully portrayed this beauty of women and the creation in his works”.Master Aqamiri next continued that Jamalpur has reached the state of love in all his works.“Women have always been recognized as a medium between the earth and the heaven, and this attitude reveals the manifestation of woman in the master’s paintings,” Rajabi Davani concluded.The exhibit will be running until November 26 at the institute located on Mozaffar St., off Taleqani Ave. near Felestin Square.Photo: Master miniaturist Abbas Jamalpur (L) speaks to master calligrapher Javad Bakhtiari (R) at an exhibition of his works at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute on November 18, 2015. (Honaronline/Bahareh Asadi)RM/YAWEND