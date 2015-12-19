Iran tells France: Terror fight entails intl. determination

TEHRAN – Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Saturday that fighting terrorism requires a firm determination by the international community.

Larijani made the remarks during a joint press conference in Tehran with President of the Senate of France Gerard Larcher.France should be more active in fighting terrorism due to the recent terrorist attacks in the country, Larijani said in reference to a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13 which left 130 people dead.Larijani also said Iranians have a positive view of the French in view of the fact Imam Khomeini lived in France before the Islamic Revolution.Larijani also said the time is ripe to strengthen parliamentary and economic ties between the two countries with the aim of agreeing on “common solutions for establishing security in the region”.Since the attack on Paris France has stepped up its attacks on ISIL positions in Syria.“We hope… if there is going to be a support for countries grappling with terrorism that help should be in line with fighting terrorist groups.”Larijani also said that using terrorism as a “tool” has led to the spread of terror “because certain countries are seeking to manage terrorists rather than fighting or destroying them.”The top lawmaker went on to say that the solution to crises in countries such as Yemen is to form national unity governments otherwise skirmishes will continue.For his part, Larcher said that relations between Iran and France will be strengthened.He added that Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president, is scheduled to take a trip to France on January 27.Rouhani’s planned trip to France was postponed just a few days before the terrorist attacks in Paris.He also said that the anti-terrorist coalition should target ISIL and help establish democracy in Syria.He added France attaches great importance to fight on terrorism and is determined in this endeavor.The French official also expressed hope that Iran and France would expand parliamentary relations.NA/PA