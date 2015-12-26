Persepolis coach Branko defends goalie Makani after red card

Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic defended the Reds’ goalkeeper Sosha Makani, who was sent off following a collision with Padideh striker outside the area in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Persepolis had to play the last five minutes of the match against Padideh with 10 players after Makani picked up a straight red card.10-man Persepolis drew 2-2 with Padideh in the IPL Week 16. Persepolis continued its 10-match unbeaten run in IPL.“It was an exciting match. We are satisfied with the result since we were reduced to 10 man in the last minutes of the match.“I apologize to Persepolis fans since we failed to meet expectations,” Ivankovic said in the post-match news conference.“Padideh and Persepolis played a lackluster first half but in the second half both teams scored twice and the fans enjoyed the match,” the Croat added.Praising Persepolis goalkeeper Sosha Makani, Branko said, “He did his best to prevent their third goal. He was sent off but helped us earn an away draw.”In Isfahan, IPL pacesetter Esteghlal Khuzestan was held to a 1-1 draw by Sepahan.Rahim Zohaivi scored for the visiting team in the 58th minute and Mohammad Reza Khalatbari equalized the match in the 85th minute.Esteghlal Khuzestan remains top of IPL despite the draw.Struggling teams Rah Ahan and Foolad also shared the points.MH