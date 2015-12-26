Art news in brief

Foreign publications on Prophet Muhammad (S) on display in Mashhad

TEHRAN – The Astan-e Qods Razavi Library and Museum in Mashhad is currently displaying a large collection of books published by foreign companies on Prophet Muhammad (S) in an exhibition, which opened last week.The collection contains about 200 books, which are in English, French, German, Urdu, Spanish, Italian, Bulgarian, Portuguese, Azerbaijani, Turkish, Chinese, Russian, Albanian and Serbo-Croatian.The exhibit, which runs until Thursday, has been organized to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (S), which will fall on Tuesday.U.S. Festival to screen “Nahid”, “Atomic Heart”TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Nahid” and “Atomic Heart” will go on screen in the World Cinema Now section at the 27th Palm Springs International Film Festival, which will be held in California from January 1 to 11, 2016.“Nahid” directed by Ida Panahandeh tells the story of a middle-aged divorced woman who is unable to express her love for the second time due to some social stereotypes as she tries to gain custody of her son.Pitched somewhere between dream and reality, the surreal “Atomic Heart” by Ali Ahmadzadeh is an electrifyingly wacko tale of two party girls and their close encounter with someone who may or may not be the devil.Pallet to give charity concert in TehranTEHRAN – Iranian pop band Pallet led by clarinet virtuoso Ruzbeh Esfandarmaz plans to give a concert at Tehran’s Milad Tower on Thursday to raise funds for needy families who are being supported by the Mehrafarin Charity Society.Pallett has performed in other countries such as France, the U.S., Germany, Sweden, Italy and the Netherlands.Omid Nemati is the singer of the band and cellist Mahyar Tahmasebi, double-bass player Dariush Azar and guitarist Kaveh Salehi are the other members.Fajr filmfestl to honor Roya Teimurian with lifetime achievement awardTEHRAN – The organizers of the 34th Fajr National Film Festival plan to honor veteran Iranian actress Roya Teimurian for her lifetime achievements.Born in Tehran in 1959, Teimurian has been married to actor Masud Rayegany since 2003 and she has starred in several movies, including “The Willow Tree” directed by Majid Majidi and “Women’s Prison” by Mahijeh Hekmat and some TV series such as “The 10th Night”.The festival will be held in Tehran during February.“Gone Girl” comes to Iranian bookstoresTEHRAN – American bestselling author Gillian Flynn’s thriller novel “Gone Girl” has recently been released in Persian by Milkan Publications.Rendered into Persian by Arash Khosravi, the novel’s principal suspense comes from uncertainty about the main character, Nick Dunne. The book is an example of the literary subgenre called Domestic Noir.Crown Publishing Group published the novel in June 2012 and it soon made the New York Times Best Seller list.A film adaptation, directed by David Fincher and written by Flynn, with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike starring, was released in October 2014.Some 1,800 movies submitted to Muhammad (S) festivalTEHRAN – The 1st Muhammad (S) the Messenger of Peace Short Film Festival has received some 1,800 movies from Iranian and international filmmakers, the organizers announced on Saturday.The festival was established by Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to promote film productions on Islamic issues and the life of the Prophet of Islam in response to French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo’s action to publish vile cartoons insulting the Prophet Muhammad (S).Some cineastes, scholars and historians are also scheduled to examine distortions of the facts regarding the history of the prophets in the cinema of the West during a conference, which will be held on the sidelines of the festival in Tehran in January 2016.AFM/YAWEND