Officials, military express condolences over death of ex-Army chief

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani, the IRGC, and the General Staff of Armed Forces in separate announcements expressed condolences over the passing away of former Army Commander Major General Mohammad Salimi.

Salimi, who was also a senior military advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, died at the age of 78 on Saturday after a period of illness.He served as chief commander of the Iranian Army from 2000 to 2005.Major General Salimi also served as defense minister from 1981 to 1984.He played a key role in several battles during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War, including the liberation of the city of Sousangerd in southern Iran for which he received a medal of merit for his bravery from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.SP/PA