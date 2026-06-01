Traditional cuisine seen as one of key drivers of tourism growth in Yazd province

TEHRAN - Officials in Iran’s central province of Yazd have highlighted the growing importance of traditional cuisine in strengthening tourism and supporting local economic development, saying that promoting indigenous foods can help preserve cultural heritage while attracting more visitors to the region.

Speaking on the occasion of a recent local exhibition dedicated to traditional and regional foods, Seyyed Mohammad Rastegari, Director General of the Yazd Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said the province’s culinary traditions represent an important yet often underutilized component of its tourism sector.

“Yazd possesses enormous capacities in various fields of tourism and cultural heritage, all of which function as interconnected parts of a single chain,” Rastegari said. “If one sector faces challenges, it inevitably affects the others.”

He stressed that even modest support for traditional food producers and culinary initiatives could have a positive impact on tourism. According to Rastegari, local cuisine forms an integral part of the visitor experience and contributes to the preservation of regional identity.

The official also expressed concern over changing eating habits, noting that the increasing popularity of fast food and processed meals has altered public tastes and reduced interest in traditional dishes. He said the trend has not only weakened culinary traditions but has also been linked to growing health concerns.

Rastegari emphasized the role of public exhibitions and direct engagement with local communities in reviving interest in indigenous foods. Such events, he said, provide opportunities to introduce traditional dishes, food products and related handicrafts to both residents and tourists.

“Exhibitions and direct interaction with the public play a significant role in expanding and revitalizing this sector,” he said, adding that the department is prepared to cooperate with organizers of food-related events. A new exhibition focusing on traditional cuisine is scheduled to open in Yazd this week.

Tourism experts increasingly view gastronomy tourism as one of the fastest-growing segments of the global travel industry. Once considered a secondary aspect of travel, food tourism is now regarded as a major economic driver capable of generating employment, supporting local businesses and encouraging sustainable development.

Seyyed Alireza Salar Hosseini, Deputy Director of Tourism at the provincial Cultural Heritage Department, said gastronomy tourism has a direct and meaningful connection with local communities and economic resilience.

“Food tourism is, in the truest sense, the management of the value chain from farm to table,” he said.

According to Salar Hosseini, culinary tourism introduces visitors to Yazd’s customs, traditions and cultural practices while creating economic opportunities for farmers, food-processing enterprises and traditional workshops. By linking agriculture, food production and tourism, the sector can generate income that remains within local communities.

The focus on culinary heritage comes as Yazd continues to build on its reputation as one of Iran’s most important cultural destinations. In July 2017, the historic city of Yazd was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, becoming internationally recognized for its unique desert architecture and centuries-old urban landscape.

Known for its mudbrick buildings, narrow alleyways, wind catchers, qanat water systems and historic monuments, Yazd is widely regarded as a living example of human adaptation to harsh desert conditions. The city’s historic core contains bazaars, mosques, public bathhouses, water cisterns, synagogues, Zoroastrian fire temples and traditional gardens, reflecting a long history of cultural and religious coexistence.

Local officials and tourism experts believe that combining the province’s rich culinary traditions with its renowned cultural heritage can further enhance Yazd’s appeal to domestic and international travelers, creating new opportunities for sustainable tourism growth while safeguarding local traditions for future generations.

AM