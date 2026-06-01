DOE to designate Miqan as Wetland of Intl. Importance

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) has nominated Miqan wetland in the central province of Markazi to be included in the list of Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar List), aiming to strengthen preservation and sustainable management of the site.

Referring to the favorable condition of the wetland, Amir Ansari, an official with the provincial DOE, said that despite environmental tensions, more than 20,000 native and migratory birds are spotted in the wetland, IRIB reported.

The preservation of the wetland is directly connected to the health and livelihood of the local people. The drying out of the wetland can lead to increased air pollution and fuel dust storms in the region; therefore, its restoration, protection, and sustainable management are of great importance, Ansari highlighted.

Miqan Wetland hosts around 12,000 migratory birds annually, including species arriving from Siberia. More than 16 percent of Iran’s bird species and 60 percent of the bird species recorded in Markazi province inhabit the wetland.

Recent heavy rainfall, along with restoration projects, has increased water flow into many wetlands, including Miqan. The wetland’s 12,000-hectare water body has been restored following years of drought.

According to the head of the DOE, Shina Ansari, the increase in precipitation has increased hope to secure water rights for wetlands, but it does not obviate the need for water management.

Without sustainable management of water resources and consumption patterns, the temporary rise in water supply cannot prevent environmental crises, IRNA quoted Ansari as saying.

To handle climate change impacts, mid-term and long-term plans to reduce water consumption in agriculture and industry sectors, as well as manage water consumption, water recycling, and wastewater treatment systems, should be put on the agenda, she added.

Moreover, rainfalls have increased greenery and vegetation growth, which in turn enhances the possible frequency of fires in summer. Therefore, it is essential to be ready for any difficult situations in the future, the official highlighted.

Ramsar sites are protected under the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, recognizing the fundamental ecological functions of wetlands and their economic, cultural, scientific, and recreational value. It is named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where the Convention was signed in 1971.

The convention establishes that “wetlands should be selected for the list on account of their international significance in terms of ecology, botany, zoology, limnology, or hydrology.

As of March 2026, 172 states have designated 2,526 sites to the list, covering 253,150,727 hectares (625,549,070 acres).

Wetlands conservation projects

Wetlands represent a vital ecosystem and are known as the kidneys of the Earth. These ecosystems, among other things, provide clean water, protect against floods, restore underground aquifers, and maintain surface water flow during dry periods.

These lands are critical to people and nature, given the intrinsic value of these ecosystems, and their benefits and services, including their environmental, climate, ecological, social, economic, scientific, educational, cultural, recreational, and aesthetic contributions to sustainable development and human wellbeing.

Iran’s geography is distinct, teeming with diverse landscapes. In Iran, 141 wetlands with ecological value, with an area of over 3 million hectares, have been identified, 27 of which were listed in the International Ramsar Convention.

In 2025, the DOE announced the beginning of a new phase of the wetlands conservation project (2025 –2028) to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and alleviate pressure on the wetlands ecosystem.

Backed by successful experiences in Lake Urmia, the basins in Gilan, Fars, Parishan, and those in East and West Azerbaijan provinces, the project has provided the basis for promoting wetland protection and improving sustainable resource utilization, IRIB quoted Fereshteh Jadori, an official with DOE, as saying on November 25, 2025.

The pilot implementation of the project in Shadegan and Behbahan in the previous phase yielded significant results, and these achievements led the project to enter a new phase with the support of international institutions and domestic agencies, she added.

The official went on to highlight the role of technical and vocational education and training in empowering local people to protect wetlands and improve their income.

The most recent strategies taken for the conservation of the wetlands are as follows. In June 2025, the DOE and the Ministry of Agriculture signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a national plan for empowering local communities to protect and promote the sustainable use of wetlands.

In February 2025, the DOE and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) extended their partnership by signing a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to conserve Iranian wetlands projects in the country.

The MOU was signed by the head of DOE, Shina Ansari, and Resident Representative ad interim for UNDP in Iran, Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labé, in a meeting in Bushehr province, ISNA reported.

Launched in 2005, the Conservation of the Iranian Wetlands Project (CIWP) has been instrumental in safeguarding Iran’s target wetlands through an ecosystem-based management approach.

During the meeting, the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran, Stefan Priesner, said this MOU and its extension are among the most important pillars of wetlands conservation in the UN road map.

Iran plays a key role in establishing the Ramsar Convention, highlighting that the Ramsar Convention is one of the initial international agreements on sustainable development, he added.

The official went on to say, “We are facing a triple environmental crisis, including climate change, biodiversity crises, and air pollution. The United Nations has a precise and coherent plan to solve these three problems.”

MT/MG