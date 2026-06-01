Minister calls for specialized handicrafts centers to boost urban economies

TEHRAN - Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has called for the establishment of specialized handicrafts centers across major Iranian cities, describing them as a crucial missing link in the marketing and commercialization of products created by artisans and craftspeople.

Speaking at a joint meeting with mayors of Iran’s major metropolitan areas on Sunday, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri emphasized the role of handicrafts and cultural industries in urban development, saying cities need dedicated venues for the display, promotion and sale of traditional crafts more than ever before.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, focused on strengthening cooperation between municipal administrations and the ministry to promote sustainable urban development, protect historical heritage and improve tourism infrastructure.

“Cities across Iran require specialized centers for the presentation, exhibition and promotion of handicrafts,” Salehi-Amiri said. “The creation of these centers can complete the missing link in the marketing and commercialization chain of products made by artists and craftspeople.”

According to the minister, one of the most significant challenges facing Iran’s handicrafts sector is the issue of sales and market access. While the country possesses a rich and diverse handicrafts tradition, many producers continue to face difficulties in reaching consumers and expanding their businesses.

Salehi-Amiri said handicrafts markets and exhibition centers could play a vital role in strengthening domestic demand, while the ministry is also seeking to expand access to international markets through the use of digital technologies, startups and innovative business models.

The minister then pointed to successful cooperation between the ministry and Tehran municipality as a model that could be replicated in other cities. He said agreements reached in the capital have demonstrated the benefits of closer coordination between cultural heritage institutions and urban management bodies.

“We are prepared to work with mayors and the ministry’s specialized departments to achieve effective and sustainable agreements in different fields,” he said.

The minister stressed that balanced urban development can only be achieved when the interests of citizens and the state are considered within a common framework. He argued that many challenges facing cities can be resolved through dialogue, mutual understanding and institutional cooperation.

“Experience has shown that there is no issue that cannot be resolved through discussion, agreement and shared determination,” Salehi-Amiri said.

He outlined three principles for successful cooperation among public institutions: a genuine commitment to solving problems, acceptance of dialogue based on equality and mutual respect, and simultaneous consideration of public and governmental interests in policymaking and decision-making.

The minister also highlighted the importance of preserving the historical identity of Iranian cities amid ongoing urban expansion. He said urban development requires clear regulations and boundaries to ensure that cultural and archaeological heritage is protected.

“The historical identity of cities has been formed through evidence, research and archaeological investigations,” he said. “This civilizational asset must be taken into account in all urban development plans.”

His remarks come as Iran moves to strengthen its handicrafts sector through a newly approved national policy framework. Earlier this year, the government adopted a comprehensive document aimed at managing the entire handicrafts value chain, including production, distribution, marketing and exports.

Approved under Article 83 of Iran’s Seventh Five-Year National Development Plan, the framework seeks to improve production conditions, expand domestic and international markets and enhance the role of handicrafts within the country’s cultural and creative economy.

The document describes handicrafts as both an economic and cultural asset, emphasizing their role in preserving national identity and promoting Iranian-Islamic cultural values. Officials classify the sector as a key component of Iran’s identity-based economy.

Tourism authorities report that Iran is home to 299 recognized handicraft disciplines grouped into 18 categories, making it one of the world’s most diverse centers of traditional craftsmanship. Officials hope that stronger cooperation between municipalities and cultural heritage authorities, combined with expanded marketing opportunities, will help transform the sector into a more powerful contributor to urban economies, employment and sustainable development.

AM