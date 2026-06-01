Mesr village nears global recognition as model of sustainable desert tourism

TEHRAN – The desert village of Mesr, located in Khur and Biabanak county in Iran’s central Isfahan province, has successfully passed the preliminary stages of international evaluation and is now on the verge of being included in the United Nations Tourism (UN Tourism) program recognizing the Best Tourism Villages worldwide.

Renowned globally for its vast sand dunes, starry skies, and unique desert landscape, the village is currently pursuing the international title with the aim of showcasing its sustainable tourism potential and preserving its cultural heritage.

The combination of a pristine desert climate with active eco-tourism infrastructure in Mesr has demonstrated a successful model of sustainable development. Preserving traditional architecture, the involvement of the local community in the tourism industry, and adherence to environmental standards are among the key indicators that have propelled this village from thousands of potential tourism sites into the final shortlist.

According to local tourism experts, the village's dossier meets all necessary standards for candidacy. Its global registration is expected to mark the beginning of a new era in introducing Iran's Central Desert as a safe, unique, and attractive destination for nature enthusiasts and stargazers from all over the world.

AM