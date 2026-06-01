Cuneo complete signing of Iranian Rising Star Hossein Khanzadeh

TEHRAN – Cuneo Volley strengthened their roster for the upcoming SuperLega season with the signing of Iranian outside hitter Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh.

Known as “Terminator” in Iran for his powerful attacking game and explosive serve, the 21-year-old arrives in Cuneo after continuing his rapid rise on both the club and international stage. Standing 202 cm tall, Khanzadeh is regarded as one of Asia’s most promising volleyball talents.

Sporting director Paolo Brugiafreddo welcomed the addition, highlighting the player’s offensive qualities and recent development, worldofvolley reported.

“He’s a player with outstanding attacking and serving abilities who fits perfectly into our vision,” Brugiafreddo said. “His growth over the past year has been impressive, including earning Best Server honors in the Asian Champions League. We believe he can make a significant impact for our team.”

“The Italian league are one of the best in the world, and I’ve always wanted to compete here,” he said. “My goal is to give my best, help my teammates and the club, and make our fans proud.”

The Iranian international will also represent his country this summer in the Volleyball Nations League and the Asian Championship.

Born in Babol on July 1, 2004, Hossein Khanzadeh has already built an impressive résumé, including an Asian Games gold medal, a FIVB U21 World Championship title, multiple Iranian league championships, and several individual awards. Most recently, he was named Best Server at the AVC Champions League.