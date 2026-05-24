Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh poised for Serie A return

TEHRAN - Iranian volleyball player Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh is reportedly on the verge of a high-profile return to the Italian Serie A, with reports linking the 21-year-old outside hitter to Cuneo.

This move comes as a major development following Hossein Khanzadeh’s abrupt and surprising departure from Lube Civitanova last January. According to Italian media outlets, the young talent has reached a preliminary agreement with Cuneo management to bolster their roster for the upcoming season.

Should the deal be finalized, Hossein Khanzadeh will step into the shoes of Italian volleyball icon Ivan Zaytsev.

Zaytsev, who has had his own storied tenure at Lube, is set to depart Cuneo, with growing speculation suggesting that the veteran superstar may be looking to continue his illustrious career outside of Italy.

Hossein Khanzadeh, widely regarded as one of the most promising pillars of the Iranian national team, has been maintaining his competitive edge back home. Just last week, he featured for Foolad Sirjan in the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship. Alongside Bulgarian star Aleksandar Nikolov, Hossein Khanzadeh helped drive the team to the final, where they ultimately fell in a hard-fought battle against an Indonesian Jakarta Bhayangkara side stacked with global heavyweights such as Robertlandy Simón, Rok Možič, and Nimir Abdel-Aziz.

If the move to Cuneo goes through, it will mark a significant new chapter for the young Iranian, offering him a fresh opportunity to prove his mettle on one of the world’s most competitive volleyball stages.