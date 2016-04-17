Theatrical group brought laughter back to sick children at hospital

TEHRAN - Despite going through serious illnesses, children at the Bahrami Children’s Hospital, got to experience a different day, a day of joy and laughter while lying in bed, on Friday.

By Marjan Golpira

Despite going through serious illnesses, children at the Bahrami Children’s Hospital, got to experience a different day, a day of joy and laughter while lying in bed, on Friday.

Thanks to the Khodkar-e Asemani theatrical group for not passing up the chance to introduce a good belly laugh back to the lives of bedridden children even for a day.

With assistance of a host of five performers, Mehdi Baqeri, the head of the group, put together a small humor group for the ill children and their mothers at their bedside in the health care facility.

“Watching these kids and mothers wearing a broad smile and distracting them from their pain was a true eid for me,” Baqeri said.

Playing the guitar, performing mime, dancing to the music were among some of the tasks the group took up to crack the kids up.

Right on. The Khodkar-e Asemani group has hit the nail right on the head. Indeed, laughter is the best medicine, possessing priceless power of healing.