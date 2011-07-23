Iran calls on Germany to bring PJAK leader to justice

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi and German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle held a telephone conversation on Saturday, in which they discussed the residence of Abdul Rahman Haji Ahmadi, the leader of the counter-revolutionary group PJAK (the Party for a Free Life in Kurdistan) in Germany. TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi and German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle held a telephone conversation on Saturday, in which they discussed the residence of Abdul Rahman Haji Ahmadi, the leader of the counter-revolutionary group PJAK (the Party for a Free Life in Kurdistan) in Germany.





Salehi pointed to the terrorist attacks that PJAK has been carrying out against Iran and called on the German government to take measures necessary to bring Haji Ahmadi to justice.





Westerwelle said that this is a legal issue and promised that he will seriously pursue the matter when presented with compelling evidence.





The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has recently launched an offensive against PJAK near Iran’s border with Iraq.





On July 22, six IRGC troops were martyred in the Alvatan region near the Kurdish city of Sardasht as their vehicle hit the landmine laid by PJAK members.





Foreign Ministry summons German charge d’affaires





Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d’affaires of the German Embassy in Tehran on Saturday to protest the residence of PJAK’s leader in Germany.





During the meeting, the director general of the first Western European Affairs Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly criticized PJAK’s terrorist attacks against Iran and said that the group’s leader’s residence in Germany is in contravention of the German government’s international commitments and encourages terrorists to continue committing crimes against humanity.





The Foreign Ministry official also criticized the German government’s double-standard approach toward the issue of terrorism.





German charge d’affaires said that he will inform the officials of his country of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s protest and will announce the result to Tehran.