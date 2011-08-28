‘Majlis minority faction could spearhead reformists’ campaign’

TEHRAN – Mohammad Ra’ouf Qaderi, a member of the National Confidence Party, has commented that the Majlis minority faction is capable of leading a campaign by those reformists who have the intention to run for the March parliamentary elections. – Mohammad Ra’ouf Qaderi, a member of the National Confidence Party, has commented that the Majlis minority faction is capable of leading a campaign by those reformists who have the intention to run for the March parliamentary elections.





He said the coordination council of the reforms front, which is made up of major reformist parties and groups, is not active now and it is more than likely that its members will not participate in the elections, so the minority faction can play a leading role to organize the pro-reform figures.



