Sarkozy’s remarks could destabilize region: Iran

TEHRAN – An Iranian Foreign Ministry official has advised French President Nicolas Sarkozy against making remarks based on “unrealistic information.” – An Iranian Foreign Ministry official has advised French President Nicolas Sarkozy against making remarks based on “unrealistic information.”





Hassan Tajik, the Foreign Ministry director for Western European affairs, made the remarks in response to Sarkozy, who said on Wednesday that Iran’s alleged attempts to build long-range missiles and nuclear weapons could lead unnamed countries to launch a pre-emptive attack on the country.





“Its military nuclear and ballistic ambitions constitute a growing threat that may lead to a preventive attack against Iranian sites that would provoke a major crisis that France wants to avoid at all costs,” AFP quoted Sarkozy as saying.





The French president also said that Paris would work with its allies to build support for tougher sanctions against Tehran in a bid to force it to back down over its enrichment program.





Tajik said the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program is meant for peaceful purposes and its defense program is aimed at improving the country’s military deterrence capability.





“Obviously, making comments based on unrealistic information will set the stage for the instability of the region, so (Sarkozy) is advised to avoid making such remarks in view of the realities on the ground.”