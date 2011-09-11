Students in Tehran celebrate Israeli embassy seizure in Cairo

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian students on Sunday celebrated the capture of the Israeli embassy in Cairo by Egyptian revolutionaries. – A number of Iranian students on Sunday celebrated the capture of the Israeli embassy in Cairo by Egyptian revolutionaries.





Egyptian protesters destroyed a wall around the Israeli embassy and broke into the building on September 9 after thousands demonstrated at Tahrir Square and called for a timetable to be set for reforms and an end to military trials for civilians.





Students from universities across Tehran gathered outside of the University of Tehran after the noon prayers to celebrate the achievement of the Egyptian nation.





They also hoisted a 50-meter-long Egyptian flag over the portal of the University of Tehran.





The students held up placards saying “Viva Egypt” and “Down with Israel”.





The event was organized by the students Basij organization.



