Iran seeks to make history in Olympics

Iran’s National Olympic Committee is under pressure as Olympic officials have threatened to ban them from participating in the games.

Some national sports federations in Iran are run by the government authorities, according to IOC’s rules, which is a gross violation of the fundamental principle of autonomy of the Olympic Movement.

Iran had already threatened to boycott the Olympics in London because, it claims, the logo of the 2012 Games conceals the word “Zion”.

Last year, in a letter to Jacques Rogge, the president of the International Olympic Committee, Iran’s Olympic officials had said that the jagged logo undermined Olympic values by being racist, and must be changed.

The Iran delegation looks well-prepared for the London 2012 Olympic Games and the athletes are keen to set new records.

Iran has chance to win two gold medals in weightlifting. Behdad Salimi won gold in the +105kg division at the World Weightlifting Championships in Paris in November, 2011. Now, the super heavyweight lifter wants to seize his first ever Olympics gold medal.

Kianoush Rostami also won a gold medal in the 85kg class at the 2011 World Weightlifting Championships. He is one of Iran’s best chances to win in London.

Five-time world Greco-Roman wrestler champion Hamid Sourian is likly to end his Olympic gold drought in London.

The 96kg freestyle wrestler, Reza Yazdani, who claimed a gold medal at the 2011 World Wrestling Championships in Istanbul, is going to bring an end to Iran's 12-year Olympic gold drought.

Iran has not won a gold medal in wrestling since Alireza Dabir won the gold in the 58kg class at the Olympic Games in Sydney.

World taekwondo champions Mohammad Bagheri Motamed and Yousef karami have yet to win Olympic gold medals but they are in fighting form.

Iran’s delegation will participate in the London Olympics with 54 athletes in 14 events.

Iran never forgets the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, where it won three gold medals. The Persians have planned an even better performance in the upcoming event in London.