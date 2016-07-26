Iran plans to set up breast milk banks

TEHRAN — Iran is planning on initiating breast milk banks as a solution to the mothers that cannot supply their own breast milk to their children.

Infant formula is not a healthy replacement for breast milk, particularly for the prematurely born babies, health ministry official Mohammad Heidarzadeh said, Tasnim news agency reported.

Mothers who have excessive breast milk can donate the extra amount of milk to the bank, he noted.

The milk will be tested for any possible infection, cholesterol and sugar level and will be pasteurized and kept for those infants needing the milk, he explained.

MQ/MG