Setareye Qotbi to give concerts in Tehran

TEHRAN – Setareye Qotbi (Polaris), an all-female Iranian pop band, is scheduled to give concerts at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center on August 11 and 12.

The band led by pianist/harpist Bahar Ilchi has built up a repertoire of 21 songs composed in Persian, English, French, Turkish and Hindi for the concerts.

Mahshid Molai, Rania Malek, Nilufar Zebarjad, Parisa Pirzadeh, Behnush Bakhtiari and Negin Tehrani are among the instrumentalists of the band.

Only females are allowed to attend the performances.

AFM/YAW