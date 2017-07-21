Cleric: American-Zionist lobby at work to mar regional ties 

TEHRAN – The American-Zionist is doing its utmost to damage relations between Iran and its neighbor, Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said.

“It is crystal clear that American-Zionist lobby does its best to tarnish Iran’s relations with its neighboring countries,” Khatami said, a reference to Kuwait’s decision to order Iran to reduce its embassy staff in the country after an Iranian was reportedly found implicated in a terror cell in 2015.

Iran has strongly objected to the decision, rejecting any implication in the case.

PA/PA