Art Bureau unveils painting of Iranian soldier Mohsen Hojaji 

TEHRAN – A painting of Mohsen Hojaji, an Iranian soldier who was killed by ISIS terrorists in Syria a few weeks ago, was unveiled during a ceremony at Tehran’s Art Bureau on Sunday.

Created by the young artist Hassan Ruholamin, the painting depicts Hojaji moments before he was brutally beheaded.

The painting was unveiled during a press conference that the new director of Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, Masud Shojai-Tabatabai, organized to brief the media about his programs.

Several more paintings on Hojaji will also be unveiled during in the near future, Shojai-Tabatabai said.

He also announced his plan to produce documentaries about 40 revolutionary Iranian artists in the future.

Photo: This painting of Mohsen Hojaji by Hassan Ruholamin was unveiled at the Art Bureau in Tehran on August 20, 2017. (Mehr/Mahmud Rahimi)

RM/MMS