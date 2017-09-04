U.S. uproar over Iran military sites ‘inconsequential’: general

TEHRAN – The deputy chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces has shrugged off the Trump administration’s calls for inspection of Iran’s military sites, saying Iran regards such uproar as “inconsequential”.

Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic would not permit others to interfere in its defense-related affairs.

He also stressed that there is “no relation” between Iran’s missile and the nuclear deal, adding underground missile sites are an important deterrent against enemies.

MH/