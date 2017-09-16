India's Iranian oil imports at 335,400bpd in August

TEHRAN – India shipped in 335,400 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude oil in August, a 19.2 percent fall from July, Reuters reported citing ship tracking data obtained from industry sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.

August imports from Iran were down 42 percent compared with the same period a year ago, the data showed.

According to the report, India is reducing intake of Iranian oil in retaliation to Tehran's decision to award a giant gas field to a Russian company.

Iran continued to hold the fourth place among the Indian oil suppliers, Iraq stood at the top of the list of purchases for the fifth month in a row followed by Saudi Arabia, the data showed. Venezuela emerged as the third biggest supplier, sending Nigeria to fifth position.



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