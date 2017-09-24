Iran, India, Oman, hold meeting in New York

TEHRAN – The foreign ministers of Iran, Oman, and India on Sunday held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, ISNA reported.

During the meeting, the three top diplomats conferred on ways to expand their cooperation, particularly in the field of energy.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Since arriving in New York for the UNGA meeting, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with a number of world dignitaries to discuss regional and international subjects.

MH/PA