Ethiopia calls for Iran’s contribution to its energy projects

TEHRAN – Ethiopian Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas Motuma Mekasa called for Iranian energy companies’ contribution in his country’s energy projects, IRNA reported on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director General for African Affairs Mehdi Aqajafari in Addis Ababa, the official mentioned Iran’s great achievements in oil, gas and petrochemical sectors saying, “Iran has great capabilities in these sectors and we welcome Iranian companies contribution in our energy projects.”

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expansion of cooperation in exploration and development of oil and gas fields as well as in petrochemical sector, geological studies and mining.

EF/MA

