TEHRAN – In a message to congress marking National Navy Day on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani lauded the Navy for its outstanding role in safeguarding the country and contributing to its might in international waters.

“The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a powerful force for protecting the interests of the country and creating peace and stability in the highly critical region of the Persian Gulf,” Rouhani said, Mehr reported.

He added that “modern equipment, training, faith, endurance and prowess of our armed forces will guarantee the security of the country.”

MH/PA