U.S. sheds crocodile tears for ‘freedom’ in Iran 

Iranians, whom U.S. President Donald Trump has called a terrorist nation and slapped travel restriction on them, has all of a sudden been transformed to a “heroic, resistance nation” by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Aligning herself with Pence, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has sought emergency meetings with the UN Security Council in New York and the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Haley has praised the anti-government demonstrators as brave freedom-seekers who need the world's support. “We should not remain silent, Iranian people are striving to gain their freedom,” she said.

Haley neglected Trump’s comments about the protests who claimed they are a sign of a weak economy with high inflation.

When short-range ballistic missiles, fired by Yemen's Houthis, reached Riyadh, it was also Haley who put on an act by shedding crocodile tears over the assault. She then poured her fury on Iran and accused the country of supplying missiles to Houthis. She made a fool of herself when she called for building a coalition against Iran, which was rejected at the UN.

She turned a blind eye on the hundreds of U.S.-made missiles dropped daily by Saudi aircraft on innocent Yemenis, leaving a trail of destruction and death in Yemen. The economic blockade of Yemen violates international law, while disease and famine have engulfed the country. Haley disregarded the Saudi aggression on Yemen, the humanitarian tragedies and other disasters, and refused to consider convening an international meeting for those ills while choosing to turn her attention to a handful of rioters in Iran.

So, the Trump administration from the very beginning exploited opportunities to intervene in Iranian affairs or make accusation against Iran at the expense of the U.S. reputation. But the blatant American intervention in Iranian affairs, attempts to mobilize world opinion against Iran, and raise the causes of riots in Iran to the corridors of the United Nations are enough to embarrass the international organization itself.

The U.S. called for emergency international meetings to discuss the unrest in Iran, but UN Security Council President Kuro Peshu stressed that Iran is not on the agenda of the Council for a review.

But the question is whether provoking the masses, who poured into the streets in organized rallies in various provinces to condemn the practices of vandalism and violence committed by instigators and saboteurs, can raise enough interest in the Trump administration or resonate with it in Washington?

To the Iranian people it matters little if the United States puts a spin on their chants for the sole purpose of interfering with their domestic affairs.

What is imperative to note is that Iranians responded positively to clerics, heads of the three branches of government, and cultural and political figures who called for public participation in condemning the sabotage and chaos committed by those who have lurked in the country during the past few days.