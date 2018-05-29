We must learn from mistakes: Ashkan Dejagah

TEHRAN – Iran national football team captain Ashkan Dejagah says they must learn from mistakes after losing to Turkey 2-1 in a friendly match at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Dejagah returned with a goal after about four months. He suffered a knee injury in Nottingham Forest’s training in February.

“It doesn’t matter that who has made mistake, we all are responsible for the defeat,” Dejagah told reporters.

“There is no excuse for our loss. But we must learn from our mistakes. It is a learning process and we will get back to winning ways,” he added.

“It was a good test for Team Melli playing Turkey because I think they have the same style of football as that of Morocco,” Dejagah continued.

Ex- Wolfsburg midfielder also lauded the Iranian fans who were present at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

The warm-up match with Turkey was as part of preparation for the 2018 World Cup, where Iran have been drawn in Group B along with Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

The Iran national football team will open the campaign with a match against Morocco at Saint Petersburg on June 15.

Team Melli, meanwhile, face Spain in Kazan on 20 June before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Saransk five days later.