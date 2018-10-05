What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Tara Behbahani.

The exhibit will run until October 10 at the gallery located at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Painting

* Moones Ahamdipur is currently displaying her latest collection “Love” in an exhibition at Hepta Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until October 10 at the gallery located at 3 Nikushahr Dead End, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Amir-Hossein Amirjalali are currently on display in an exhibition at Jaleh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Beyond” will run until October 16 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Mona Honarmand, Hanieh Homayuni, Farnaz Mabudi and Mahrokh Malek, are currently on display in an exhibition entitled “I Am a Woman” at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit runs until October 10 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nazgol Zahedi, Romina Bideh, Fatemeh Sarvarpur and Mahnaz Baratlu is currently underway at Yasamin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Pattern and Feeling” will run until October 10 at the gallery located at 70 Southern Kheradman St. off Karim Khan St.



Sculpture

* Sculptor Amir Kamand is showcasing his latest series “Grenade and Carpenter” in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 24 at the gallery that can be found at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of sculptures by Hamidreza Eini is underway at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Bronze as an Entertainer” will continue until October 19 at the gallery located at the Second Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. in the Karim Khan neighborhood.



Drawing

* Artists from the Face in Face Group are displaying their latest drawings in an exhibition at the Artland Café Gallery.

The showcase will run until October 14 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Safa Alley, Kachui St. in the Evin neighborhood.



Calligraphic painting

* Sohrab Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Ebrahim Haqiqi.

The exhibit will be running until October 17 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.



Photo

* Photographer Amir-Hossein Heshmati is hanging his latest collection “True Taste of Tranquility” in an exhibit at Saye Gallery.

The photos will be on view until October 10 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. of Karim Khan Ave.

MMS/YAW