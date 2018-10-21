TEHRAN – The Front for Followers of the Line of the Imam and the Leader and some other factions within the principlist camp have submitted a letter to President Hassan Rouhani with regard to Iran’s economic and current issues, to which the president has not responded yet.

On the possibility of a meeting between Rouhani and principlists, the front’s spokesman Kamaloddin Sajjadi said he was unaware of such meeting, adding that the front has not received any invitation from the president, ISNA reported on Saturday.

MH/PA