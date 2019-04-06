Iran’s Majid Majidi on panel of Beijing Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Majid Majidi, the Iranian director of such acclaimed movies as “Muhammad (S), the Messenger of God” and “Children of Heaven”, has been selected for the jury of the 9th Beijing International Film Festival.

Filmmakers Rob Minkoff from America, Simon West from England and Cao Baoping from China are other members of the jury of the official competition of the festival, which will be held in the Chinese capital from April 13 to 20.

The jury also includes Chilean filmmaker Silvio Caiozzi, Chinese actress Carina Lau and Russian director Sergei Dvortsevoy.

Iranian films “Tehran: City of Love” by Ali Jaberansari and “Here” by Seyyed Hadi Mohaqeq will be screened in official competition. In addition, “Three Faces” by Iranian director Jafar Panahi will also be screened in the Panorama section of the event.

Photo: Iranian director Majid Majidi in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW