Iran will respond to any threat from fellow OPEC members: Zanganeh

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said his country will respond to any threat by fellow OPEC member states, Shana reported.

Iran will respond if other OPEC members threaten its interests, the Iranian minister said on Thursday amid rising pressures from Washington to bring Iranian crude sales to zero with the help of Tehran’s regional rivals.

Zanganeh made the remarks after his meeting with Mohammed Barkindo, the secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who traveled to Tehran for visiting the 24th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2019) and also negotiating with the Iranian oil officials.

"Iran is an OPEC member just for its interests and if certain OPEC members want to threaten and endanger Iran, the country will not refrain from responding to them,” the minister stressed and said, "I told Mr. Barkindo that OPEC is being threatened due to unilateralism by certain members and this organization is likely to collapse."

Zanganeh said he exchanged views with Barkindo about the oil market, challenges as well as the fragility of the market.