Excluding Iran from oil market impossible: Barkindo

TEHRAN- The secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it is "impossible" to eliminate Iranian crude from the global market, Shana reported.

Mohammed Barkindo made the remarks Thursday on the sidelines of the 24th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2019) at Tehran.

He said, “There is no need to repeat it. It is impossible to eliminate Iranian oil from the market.”

Last month, the Trump administration announced it will end waivers on crude purchase granted to Iran’s primary oil buyers in a bid to push Tehran oil sales to zero.

Referring to the U.S. recent threats regrading purchase of oil from Iran, the official said OPEC Secretariat and the Iranian Oil Ministry are negotiating with each other in order to examine possible strategies.

Islamic Republic of Iran has faced such of these challenges in the past years, he said, adding, since its establishment, OPEC has faced several challenges but unity and amity among member states played a leading role in order to overcome problems.

OPEC tries to depoliticize oil

Barkindo also highlighted that OPEC tries to depoliticize oil.

“I have told my colleagues at OPEC that you must leave your passports home when coming to this organization,” Barkindo was quoted as saying.

He said “We have faced troubles in the OPEC in the last 60 years, but we have resolved them by unity.”

“What is happening in Iran, Venezuela or Libya has an impact on all the market and the energy sector.”

U.S. unilateral decisions against Iran ineffective

Also in a meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on Thursday, Mohammed Barkindo said that the U.S. unilateral decisions taken against Iran would not be effective.

“There is no doubt that we face major challenges today but I am sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran can resolve all problems properly”, he stressed.

In response to a question on his evaluation of unilateral moves taken by some OPEC member states against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, “Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has always taken decisions collectively and we have repeatedly seen in the past that when member states took unilateral actions, their moves have not been effective.”

All data and statistics of secondary sources will be studied and decided in June and generally speaking, OPEC considers interests of all member states in order to meet the demand of individual members in the field of oil supply, Barkindo stressed.

OPEC is not just an organization, rather, it affects oil industry in the world, he said, adding, about 100 million barrels of oil is consumed in the world daily and OPEC plays an important role in meeting requirements of international markets.