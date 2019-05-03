No oil leak, no injury by break-down Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea

TEHRAN- An Iranian oil tanker carrying over one million barrels of oil suffered a malfunction in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Shana reported that the incident began on Tuesday morning when the tanker issued a distress call.

“On Tuesday, the vessel, with 26 crew members aboard, was sailing in the Red Sea towards the Suez Canal when its engine failed due to water leakage to the engine room,” Shana said. It said the crew were 24 Iranians and two Bangladeshis.

National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said that the vessel is now safe and no injury has been reported so far.

NIDC also said that no environmental damage was caused by the incident.