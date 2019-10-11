Russia: So soon for comment on causes of explosions in Iranian oil tanker

TEHRAN – The director of the Asian Bureau of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that necessary investigations about causes of explosions in an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea are underway, suggesting it is necessary to refrain from immediate comments.

“Investigations are underway and there is still no evidence for talking about involvement of any side (in the incident),” Zamir Kabulov said, according to the Persian-language page of Sputnik.

He further called for patience till the results of investigations come out.

The vessel, operated by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), caught fire 100 km (about 60 miles) away from the Saudi port city of Jeddah in the Red Sea after two missiles hit its hull on Friday morning.

According to media reports, the explosion inflicted heavy damages on the vessel and oil spilt into the Red Sea.

The crew of the tanker, called SABITI, are safe, the media reported.

"None of the crew members were injured at the explosion... the situation is under control", Iran's Nour News cited an unnamed source as saying.

MJ/PA