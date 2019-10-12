Iranian security official: Evil acts in international waterways won’t go unanswered

TEHRAN – Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has condemned the Friday morning attack on Iran’s SABITI oil tanker in the Red Sea and voiced Tehran’s firm will to give a crushing response to the evil act in international waterways.

“Banditry and wickedness in the international waterways aimed at destabilizing movement of trade vessels will not go unanswered,” the top security official underscored on Saturday.

“A committee has been formed to conduct probe into the issue of the SABITI oil tanker which came under missile attacks off the Saudi coasts in the Red Sea and its findings will soon be handed over to the relevant bodies to make the required decision,” Shamkhani stated.

He added, “Main clues to the dangerous adventurism have been found following reviewing videos and gathered intelligence evidence.”

Shamkhani also pointed to destructive operations against Iranian oil tankers ****f Helm and Happiness in recent months in the Red Sea, saying, “Destabilizing international waterways will push the world economy towards worrying threats.”

He further stressed that planners, operators and suppliers of such provocative moves will ultimately be responsible for the consequences of their dangerous measures.

Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile attacks, hit the SABITI oil tanker owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC).

According to a statement issued on Friday by the NITC, the explosions took place some 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday morning.

The explosions hit the vessel’s hull, causing heavy damages to the ship’s two main tanks, which resulted in an oil spill in the Red Sea. The spill was stopped, according to officials.

According to IRNA, the missiles hit the right side of the tanker’s hull, creating holes measuring 50-to-150 centimeters.

The NITC said on Friday that the tanker was heading toward the Persian Gulf with a low speed.

MJ/PA