South Korea, Iran friendly confirmed by KFA

TEHRAN – South Korean men's football team will face Iran in a friendly match in Seoul on June 11.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea, coached by Paulo Bento, will host Australia at Busan Asian Main Stadium in Busan on June 7. And four days later, the Taegeuk Warriors will bring Iran to Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital.

Plans to host these two Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rivals in June were first announced April 19, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea last faced Iran in August 2017 during the final World Cup qualifying stage.

Iran, still without a coach after parting company with Carlos Queiroz in late January, are the top AFC team in the FIFA rankings at No. 21, 16 spots ahead of South Korea and 20 spots above Australia.

South Korea have faced Iran 30 times, with an all-time record of nine wins, eight draws and 13 losses. South Korea's last win over Iran came in January 2011 in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup. In ensuing meetings, Iran enjoyed four consecutive 1-0 victories over South Korea before they played to a scoreless draw during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August 2017.