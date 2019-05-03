Amendment to election law could go into force in next election: Kadkhodaei

TEHRAN – Abbasali Kadkhodaei, spokesman of the Guardian Council, has said the amendment to Iran’s election law could be implemented in the next elections provided that the parliament addresses the faults found in it by the council.

Kadkhodaei said the amendment has yet to be reviewed by the council in the coming days, expressing the hope that the council would be able to present its views to the parliament in due time, Mehr reported on Thursday.

In the past two years, the council has offered advice to the parliament about the amendment and “we expected the Majlis to be able to pass the amendment earlier than this, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

The Guardian Council vets candidates for presidential, parliamentary, and Assembly of Experts elections and monitors elections.

The parliamentary election will be held on February 21, 2020.

