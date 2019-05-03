Persian version of R.G. Grant’s “Flight” introduced at Tehran book fair    

TEHRAN – Havanavard, an Iranian publisher of books on air and space, introduced a Persian translation of British historian A.G. Grant’s “Flight: The Complete History of Aviation” by Mohammad Razzazan at the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair on Thursday.

“Topics covered in the book are remarkably similar to the routine issues facing our industries, and offering this book can be viewed as an introduction to a technology,” Razzazan said at the meeting for the introduction of the book.

He said that the publisher has uploaded several videos to Aparat to let readers watch films relevant to each chapter of the book.

Air and space expert Davud Rabiei who also attended the meeting said, “It’s a mistake that aviation is only limited to the fields of engineering and industry.”

“Aviation has always fostered its own specific culture in societies and there is no field in industry and engineering as popular as air and space in society,” he added.

Havanavard has obtained the copyright to the Persian version of “Flight: The Complete History of Aviation”, originally published by the British multinational publishing company DK in 2017.

Havanavard director Alireza Shobeiri said that the publishers from abroad are keen to purchase rights to several books on aviation by Iranian authors, which will be released in the near future.

“A visual guide to aviation and man’s conquest of the skies, covering the earliest pioneers of flight to modern-day space technology,” Amazon wrote in an introduction to the book.

Photo: Front cover of a Persian translation of British historian A.G. Grant’s “Flight: The Complete History of Aviation”.

